 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 28. article “Tucson Opinion: Time for our leaders to refocus”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 28. article “Tucson Opinion: Time for our leaders to refocus”

I couldn't agree more with Tony Penn's Opinion piece calling on leaders to stand up and make our communities and nation better. Listen to this man - his leadership of the local United Way has been a generational success for southern AZ, weathering and thriving through multiple global economic disasters. When he says we must "embody empathetic leadership," he knows of what he speaks. Thank God for Tony and his wisdom.

Tom McGovern

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News