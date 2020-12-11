Letter: Re: the Nov. 28. article “Tucson Opinion: Time for our leaders to refocus”

I couldn't agree more with Tony Penn's Opinion piece calling on leaders to stand up and make our communities and nation better. Listen to this man - his leadership of the local United Way has been a generational success for southern AZ, weathering and thriving through multiple global economic disasters. When he says we must "embody empathetic leadership," he knows of what he speaks. Thank God for Tony and his wisdom.
Tom McGovern
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
