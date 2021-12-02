 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 29. article “Curt Prendergast: To Star suitor, newpapers are just profitable brands to suck dry”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 29. article “Curt Prendergast: To Star suitor, newpapers are just profitable brands to suck dry”

  • Comments

I read this column on Sunday. Tuesday I read the first response wave (four letters!). Then I saw a story in The Washington Post Magazine about how 2,200 local papers have closed since 2005, with the resulting growth of "news deserts" where local news just isn't reported.

Tucson lost one venerable (and respected) paper when The Citizen ceased printing in 2009 and closed its website in 2014. We cannot afford to lose the Star!

I hope Lee Enterprises will be able to fend off Alden Global Capital. In the meantime, perhaps the Star and its readers could collaborate on possible alternatives, should Alden take over at Lee. Can the Star become a nonprofit? Can it crowdfund a buyout? Would local leaders (private and public) be willing/able to form an umbrella company?

The Star provides an irreplaceable service to Tucson. It must not die!

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News