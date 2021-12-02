Letter: Re: the Nov. 29. article “Curt Prendergast: To Star suitor, newpapers are just profitable brands to suck dry”

I read this column on Sunday. Tuesday I read the first response wave (four letters!). Then I saw a story in The Washington Post Magazine about how 2,200 local papers have closed since 2005, with the resulting growth of "news deserts" where local news just isn't reported.
Tucson lost one venerable (and respected) paper when The Citizen ceased printing in 2009 and closed its website in 2014. We cannot afford to lose the Star!
I hope Lee Enterprises will be able to fend off Alden Global Capital. In the meantime, perhaps the Star and its readers could collaborate on possible alternatives, should Alden take over at Lee. Can the Star become a nonprofit? Can it crowdfund a buyout? Would local leaders (private and public) be willing/able to form an umbrella company?
The Star provides an irreplaceable service to Tucson. It must not die!
Dave Peterson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.