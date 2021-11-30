Letter: Re: the Nov. 29. article “Curt Prendergast: Tucsonans may need to imagine life without the Star”

Tony Davis has done a wonderful job reporting on environmental issues, especially those involving climate change. His article in the Sunday 11-28 edition of the Star insightfully summarizes the implications of declining water in the Colorado River Basin. Past articles documented the precipitous decline in runoff and river flows. This is a crisis! We no longer have the luxury of debate about past allocation agreements. Large reductions in water use are needed in the Lower Basin states, and plans about new uses in the Upper Basin must be abandoned - they are just silly. Responses by Tucson Water to the looming shortage have touted CAP water that has been stored underground. How long will the stored water last when we need to start using it again? Serious planning for alternative sources must start now.
Dale Keyes
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.