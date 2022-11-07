 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Letters to the Editor: Nov. 3 page 1 of 1”

  • Comments

I recently looked at the social media presence of our two candidates for Governor. Kari Lake's is full of pictures of herself promoting rallies, being at rallies, inviting you to join a tele-rally with Trump, Masters, and other GOP election denying candidates, or promoting her latest appearance on Tucker Carlson. Even her "Ask Me Anything" tour has her center stage taking questions. Katie Hobbs social media presence, on the other hand, shows her meeting with union workers, visiting a female owned business, attending the Pride Parade, talking with Native Americans, being with students on college campuses, meeting with teachers, visiting a kindergarten class, working with Latino owned business, and attending a Housing Roundtable. She is rarely center stage for any of these. Her focus is on the citizens of Arizona. Hobbs will be a Governor for the people, not the photo op!

Lynda Hanna

People are also reading…

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News