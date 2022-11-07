Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Letters to the Editor: Nov. 3 page 1 of 1”

I recently looked at the social media presence of our two candidates for Governor. Kari Lake's is full of pictures of herself promoting rallies, being at rallies, inviting you to join a tele-rally with Trump, Masters, and other GOP election denying candidates, or promoting her latest appearance on Tucker Carlson. Even her "Ask Me Anything" tour has her center stage taking questions. Katie Hobbs social media presence, on the other hand, shows her meeting with union workers, visiting a female owned business, attending the Pride Parade, talking with Native Americans, being with students on college campuses, meeting with teachers, visiting a kindergarten class, working with Latino owned business, and attending a Housing Roundtable. She is rarely center stage for any of these. Her focus is on the citizens of Arizona. Hobbs will be a Governor for the people, not the photo op!