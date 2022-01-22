Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Mathematical literacy makes data revolution possible”

Rather than greenwash and degrade the community and environment in the Tucson Mts. at 36th and La Cholla, the City should honor its annexation promises and vote no on removing annexation condition C9-81-45C. Despite the offer to preserve the southern part, I ask “Who is this high-density 137 houses on the north for?” It is not affordable ($300,000+), nor ADA compliant, nor family friendly with its trailer-size lots. It seems intended to be bought by an investment company and rented out for remote workers. At the open house, January 8 that question and others were not answered by Vice Mayor Santa Cruz, Keri Sylvan, and Scott Clark. Our Westside Neighborhood Association has spent 1000s of collective hours to talk to neighbors to represent our community’s wishes: a preference for undisturbed desert and no removal of annexation condition. This development is for short-term profit that will result in long-term destruction of desert and community. Removing the annexation is a bad precedent for neighborhoods.
Yvonne Reineke
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.