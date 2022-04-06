 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Mathematical literacy makes data revolution possible”

Once again, our community’s lack of enthusiasm for gray water use is represented as a failure. It may actually be a blessing.

From 2008-2010, Pima County and Tucson conducted an extensive Water/Wastewater study, consisting of over thirty public meetings. During that time, we learned that our gravity-based sewer system was operating under a water deficit. To keep the miles of sewer lines functioning, the county had to inject millions of gallons of water into those lines each year.

The use of low-flow fixtures, and the increased use of gray water, contributed to this deficit. The more we remove water from the sewer system, the more we have to add water back to ensure that sewer system continues to function.

This is yet another example of our city’s failure to get all the information before passing feel-good legislation.

Colette Altaffer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

