 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Nov. 30. article “Letter: Our Highway Mess”

  • Comments

The call made by a recent letter writer for a boycott of Cochose County would be counterproductive and is ill-advised. Ann English, the supervisor who represents Bisbee and Douglas, voted against the efforts ot Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby to delay certifying the results of the voting in Cochise County. A boycott would hurt all those in Bisbee and Douglas who make their livings from tourism and who are appalled by the childish antics of Judd and Crosby. It would also hurt the thousands of people in Willcox, Benson, Tombstone and Sierra Vista who are also disgusted by Crosby's and Judd's foolishness.

Mike Anderson

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letter: Our Highway Mess

Letter: Our Highway Mess

Forget about all the renderings of politics and use those resources to clean up our highway. The corridor from Tangerine Road all the way into…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News