Letter: Re: the Nov. 30. article “Letter: Our Highway Mess”

The call made by a recent letter writer for a boycott of Cochose County would be counterproductive and is ill-advised. Ann English, the supervisor who represents Bisbee and Douglas, voted against the efforts ot Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby to delay certifying the results of the voting in Cochise County. A boycott would hurt all those in Bisbee and Douglas who make their livings from tourism and who are appalled by the childish antics of Judd and Crosby. It would also hurt the thousands of people in Willcox, Benson, Tombstone and Sierra Vista who are also disgusted by Crosby's and Judd's foolishness.