Letter: Re: the Nov. 4. article “Local Opinion: The chair of the redistricting commission is not doing the job”

Re: the Nov. 4 article "Partisanship reigns in redistricting."
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission must remain independent. The Chair, Erika Neuberg must live up to the independent label that allowed her to be in the position. To do this, she can not support the partisan preferences of local politicians, Senator Leach and Mayor Honea, as described by Maitland. This is gerrymandering. As an independent voter, I prefer more districts to be competitive rather than less. If independent, Neuberg should have this preference, as well. I am tired of seeing a large number of radical candidates on the ballot, the result of non-competitive districting. I will not vote for those responsible for gerrymandering. For the IRC to live up to its name, the formula of 12 safe districts for each Republicans and Democrats, and only 6 competitive, should be reversed, with a minimum of 12 districts competitive.
Bruce Hale
SaddleBrooke
