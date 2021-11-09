 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 4. article “Local Opinion: The chair of the redistricting commission is not doing the job”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 4. article “Local Opinion: The chair of the redistricting commission is not doing the job”

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 4 article "Partisanship reigns in redistricting."

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission must remain independent. The Chair, Erika Neuberg must live up to the independent label that allowed her to be in the position. To do this, she can not support the partisan preferences of local politicians, Senator Leach and Mayor Honea, as described by Maitland. This is gerrymandering. As an independent voter, I prefer more districts to be competitive rather than less. If independent, Neuberg should have this preference, as well. I am tired of seeing a large number of radical candidates on the ballot, the result of non-competitive districting. I will not vote for those responsible for gerrymandering. For the IRC to live up to its name, the formula of 12 safe districts for each Republicans and Democrats, and only 6 competitive, should be reversed, with a minimum of 12 districts competitive.

Bruce Hale

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News