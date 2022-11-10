 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 5. article “Letter: Ads by "Citizens for Sanity" are Disinformation”

Daily Star reader Larry Bodine grasps at straws with tired fake memes in a last ditch effort to rebrand progressivist failures. He's a day late and a dollar short. Arizonans have tried opening borders and emptying jails. They've realized that giving the same drugs sex offenders get--puberty blockers--to children without their parent's permission is child abuse. They know that screaming racism where there is none, is a divisive lie. Silencing dissent to stoke the liberal culture-steering machine is a dead end. Voters said so, so do I.

Bruce Curtis

Catalina

