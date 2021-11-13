 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 5. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 5”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 5. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 5”

  • Comments

I just wanted to comment on all these people who tell the immigrants to “go home.” I’d like to ask, who will pick your food? Are you going to get out in the fields and pick your own food? I doubt it. We need people who choose to do this for all of us, and look upon them with thankfulness and gratitude, not contempt. Especially with Thanksgiving approaching, we need to be thankful for the people who broke their backs and picked the produce, and raised crops you are eating. It’s laughable when they say they are taking jobs from American workers. They do work no one else wants to do. Well, I appreciate you.

Sherry OBrien

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News