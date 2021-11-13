Letter: Re: the Nov. 5. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 5”

I just wanted to comment on all these people who tell the immigrants to “go home.” I’d like to ask, who will pick your food? Are you going to get out in the fields and pick your own food? I doubt it. We need people who choose to do this for all of us, and look upon them with thankfulness and gratitude, not contempt. Especially with Thanksgiving approaching, we need to be thankful for the people who broke their backs and picked the produce, and raised crops you are eating. It’s laughable when they say they are taking jobs from American workers. They do work no one else wants to do. Well, I appreciate you.
Sherry OBrien
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.