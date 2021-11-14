Letter: Re: the Nov. 6. article “Letter: Golf course water use during a drought”

In the 1960's when I moved here, during summer, the grass on all the school grounds here in east Tucson were yellow - until Monsoon arrived. Then the native grasses greened up NATURALLY just in time for school. Why do the current school administrators think these vast areas need to be watered for the nearly three months that school is out when no kids are present to use them. It is an area where Tucson could save hundreds of thousands of gallons of water every summer, (possibly millions). On the other hand, if Monsoon is wimpy, the grass would green up with as little as one week of watering just before the fall school season starts. Maybe the city council should look into this.
Larry Kostroski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.