Letter: Re: the Nov. 8. article “Letter: SACRIFICING LIVES FOR POLITICAL GAIN"”

Dear Editor,
COVID-19 cases are increasing in Arizona, which is concerning. The Arizona Department of Health Services shows 3,925 COVID-19 deaths in the last six months. However, we can’t be sure that all unvaccinated people are republican party affiliates. Many opted not to get vaccinated for religious, cultural, individual beliefs and some misinformed by social media. In comparison to other states, Arizona has had a low number of COVID-19 instances since the beginning of the pandemic. Around 60 percent of Arizona residents have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Masks were mandatory in all schools but later revoked by the governor, and since then cases have significantly increased. Most scientific research shows that COVID-19 infections are minimal in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people who require ICU admissions and eventually die. We agree that all politicians play a vital role and should be held responsible in their residents' vaccine and mask adherence, regardless of their political affiliations.
Itzayana Duron
Midtown
