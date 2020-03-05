Letter: Re: the Nov. 26. article “City works to set new tax guidelines for short-term rentals”
Letter: Re: the Nov. 26. article “City works to set new tax guidelines for short-term rentals”

Re: the Feb. 21 article "State closer to letting cities regulate shortterm vacation rentals."

Having just sold a house in Ruidoso New Mexico because of a daily rental next door I an happy to see that the city is trying to level the playing field between the established businesses and the Daily rentals. Many times they convert a house in a residential neighborhood to a commercial property. In New mexico the house next to me had different groups every weekend with mostly loud parties.

Thomas Flood

Catalina

