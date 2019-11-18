"....Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams chose Burke out of 15 applicants.....“His pedigree just shined through,” Williams said of Burke. “He had the attributes that we know is going to help make this transition for TUSD smooth, positive and good for students.”....."
During Mr. Burke's tenure on the TUSD Board (2003-2010), TUSD enrollment declined by 8554 students!!
What a SHAM!! Mr. Burke was a part of the of a dysfunctional Public School System that has resulted in the academic decline of TUSD; with NO hope for a turn around!
Nothing will change in TUSD/Pima County until the Citizens elect individuals, at all levels of government, that have no part...I repeat, no part in this dysfunctional system!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
