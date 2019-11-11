While listening to the post game radio talk shows back in the 1990s, the talk show hosts would frequently shield the heinous comments coming from its radio listeners. Most of them complain about Arizona being the only Pac-10 team never to appear in the elusive Rose Bowl berth. They spearheaded their criticisms to Dick Tomey’s football strategies and concluded that it was time for the winds to change. The UA’s decision to dismiss Dick Tomey was a grave and costly mistake. I was very fortunate to have met Coach Tomey in 1998 in a wedding reception that took place in Arizona Stadium (east side). He was truly a gentleman and a profound kind person to have given me his autograph. Arizona football should learn from Dick Tomey in how it can be done. After all, he really was the Silver Fox Of The Desert.
Andres F. Espinoza
Andres Espinoza
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.