I really take exception to Gregg Hansen's recent article about the state of the University of Arizona's defense and ultimately to the whole football program. Discrediting coaches and players publicly like this should draw a targeting penalty flagrant 1&2 foul against Hansen from Arizona Daily Star readers and the university athletic department. In summary, Hansen is basically saying that the defensive assistant coaches are poorly qualified and the players are lacking talent to the point that he is calling for a forfeit for some upcoming games. Please...LSU recently crushed Alabama (@home) as the guys from "Bama" gave up 46 points. I doubt that sportswriters @ Alabama are looking at the resumes of their staff. Tucson and the University of Arizona deserve better sportswriting; not the shaming blaming critical piece printed today. BTW...Former student athlete Steven Sambu was 7th in 2019 NYC Marathon.....you whiffed that
David Corsi
Midtown
