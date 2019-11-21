In reading this article concerning the potential litigation, I find it inconceivable that Arizona, which has a very efficient online Motor Vehicle registration system, does not have a system to do the accounting for the 5400 students in the voucher program. The article reads as if parents who home school have to gather paper records and receipts to submit for reimbursement. What a joke in the case of both the some parents and Arizona Education. Hopefully, after eight years, the newly elected Director of Education can have the accounting and reimbursement issues resolved with a simple online accounting system. It is also an embarrassment that prestigious legal firms would undertake this litigation. I have done web and Cloud database development could volunteer my database development skills.

Robert Fabio

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

