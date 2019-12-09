Only "fools" believe Miller. We look at Coach Miller’s past and we read of no allegations, no investigations, no discipline, no firings and no other evidence of wrong-doing as related to his personal efforts to coach basketball. It certainly looks bad when your coaching staff is doing things under the table. But Miller says he has not been party to any of that and based on the presumption of innocence we should honor his word until actual evidence shows otherwise. Since 1973 there have been at least 166 men wrongly convicted of capital murder, men who claimed innocence and yet not believed by a jury of their peers. Because quite frankly only a “fool” would have believed them to be innocent at the time. I don’t know what Miller has or has not done but based on his past behavior I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt rather than call him a liar without actual evidence to support that.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.