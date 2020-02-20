Letter: Re: the Nov. 19. article “Letter: Road safety”

I am writing this letter to make the people aware about the road safety. In a country like India in many big cities or towns people are driving very roughly and at high speed. Several accidents are going on and many complaints are registering in the several police stations. So it is important for us to learn to use the road properly and safely. Today, the use of bicycles and driving on the road is very harmful. These are some things to avoid the accidents.
I hope that the public will realize the importance of road safety and the authorities will take some more measures to check the offenders.
Lakshya Mahajan
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.