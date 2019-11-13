The greatest professional football player to emerge from the now-pathetic UA program is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired from the Patriots after making the catch that won the Superbowl this year. You would think that UA would want to honor this incredible athlete in some way, but the football powers here apparently just don't care.
When I wrote the Director of Athletics suggesting that UA honor Gronk, perhaps at a halftime ceremony (that might just have the effect of boosting sagging attendance), I got no answer. When I wrote him a second time, the Director deigned to send me a generic "Thank you for your interest in UA football" response, without responding substantively.
Many think that Rob Gronkowski is the best tight end ever to play the game of football. He's one of ours. But the underwhelming and overpaid folks in charge choose to snub this great man.
Stephen Saltonstall
Northeast side
