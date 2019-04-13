Re: the Nov. 17, 2018 article "City panel advances plan for apartments at monastery."
Can the residents of Miramonte do anything to prevent Ross Rulney’s current plans for the development of the Benedictine Monastery property from going forward? According to our councilman, Steve Kozachik, the answer has always been no.
I contend that this part of Tucson simply won’t support the residential or commercial density Rulney plans to erect on the site. Take one look on Zillow at all the vacant rentals in the area. Drive up and down Speedway and look at all the vacant commercial properties. Runely has already downgraded his promise to build “high-end” apartments on the site. Now he only promises us “market-rate” apartments. Perhaps he’s finally taken a closer look around.
Bonnie Thomas
Midtown
