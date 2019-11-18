Responding to last Monday’s article explaining Oro Valley’s new roundabout being safer for pedestrians, with survivability rates 82% over signalized intersections while maintaining intersection function at 20 mph, are these speed and safety features not the very intentional attributes of school zones? The same FHA information mentioned as a key reason for support in the article also emphasizes the considerable cost savings of building and maintaining roundabouts compared to signals. This is all described in a Pima County memo, outlining this effectiveness with respect to speed, safety, and lifecycle cost at traffic volumes up to 20,000-30,000 vehicles per day as reasons for recommending roundabouts over single-lane signalized intersections. Yet even as one community embraces and encourages these long-term improvement measures, an intersection across town is installing a signalized light just yards from the Emily Gray Jr. High HAWK school crossing. Where is the County’s consistency in implementing their 2015 Complete Streets Resolution prioritizing pedestrian safety, complemented by this year’s City version?
camille kershner
East side
