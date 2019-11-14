There are so many factors to be considered on the proposed Rosemont mine.
One is to know the company...Hudbay has been called out recently on human rights issues regarding one of their mining projects.
https://business.financialpost.com/commodities/indigenous-guatemalan-women-travel-to-toronto-to-press-hudbay-on-human-rights-claims
So I have created a video commentary on Rosemont to show viewers the beauty that is there and that this mine is not so far removed from our community.
We stand to lose so much more, in the long term, than what this mine may offer in the short term.
Thank you,
James Glinski
Jim Glinski
Midtown
