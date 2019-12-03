Re: the Dec. 1 article "Ruthless Trump policies keeping asylum seekers out."
I will be voting next year for President Trump's policies, including on asylum, and therefore for him and against Representative Kirkpatrick.
With 11 to 22 million illegal immigrants in the US, we do not need more, and Mexico isn't so bad.
My wife and I will be going there again this year for Christmas. Both of us have been to school in Central Mexico, and neither of us consume illegal drugs, which too many Americans do, thus supporting the drug cartels.
We are careful in Mexico, but no more so than in my birth city, New York, or Baltimore, Chicago, or parts of Tucson.
Feliz Navidad.
James Stewart
Foothills
