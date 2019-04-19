The city has every kind of sign downtown to prevent someone from getting a ticket, except if you park too far from the curb, you will get a $125 ticket. Who the hell knows that? I will bet not 5 percent of the people in Tucson know that, and not one snowbird knows. If these bike cops are going to give this ticket out there should be signs. By the way when I got out of my car there were three bike cops right there, I even said hi to them, not one said to move my car closer. What does that tell you of the friendliness of the downtown bike police? They just let me go on my way and wrote me a ticket.
Mark Kelley
West side
