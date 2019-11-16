Great article by Caitlin Schmidt updating the work at UA for Title IX. Tucson’s own Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault (SACASA) should have been included in “Resources At The UA And Beyond.” SACASA has a 24/7 Crisis Line at (520) 327-7273 or toll-free at (800) 400-1001.
The subject of us all working together to end sexual violence deserved the front page of the Star, not of the sports section. Further, the Tucson visit of #MeToo founder, Tarana Burke, should not have been relegated to a mere photo subtitle of the article, but rather, covered at her October 30 talk at UA.
Vickie Jahaske
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.