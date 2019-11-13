I was distressed after reading the article in the Star regarding UofA president Robert Robbins' hiring McKinsey and Co., a consulting firm, at a cost of 14 million dollars. One distressing aspect is the nebulous nature of what the University will be receiving for this phenomenal price. Also of concern is the fact that no mention is made of any other entity that was involved in the approval of this expenditure of University funds.
In this time of the emphasis on transparency, why was no mention made of these things?
Ken Wright
East side
