 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Oct. 10. article “Tucson Opinion: ACC's Peterson wrong about energy”

  • Comments

We all wish that Mike Carran’s recent opinion column was correct and that we could afford to transition our energy production to renewables while enjoying lower costs and excellent reliability. Unfortunately, the evidence does not support it. While solar costs have decreased dramatically, the sun sets, the wind stops blowing, and another power source is required. The result is ratepayers must pay for two power generation infrastructures: renewable and backup sources.

The poster child for this problem is San Diego Gas and Electric. Over 30% of their power is from renewable energy. According to the US Energy Information Administration, their average 2021 residential electric rate was 30.6 cents per kilowatt hour. In contrast, Tucson Electric and Power’s average residential rate is 13.4 cents per KWH. SDGE is over two times more expensive than TEP! The only affordable strategy for Arizonans is an” all technologies” energy strategy. For affordable energy, vote for Myers and Thompson for Corporation Commission.

People are also reading…

Brad Johns

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News