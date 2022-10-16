Letter: Re: the Oct. 10. article “Tucson Opinion: ACC's Peterson wrong about energy”

We all wish that Mike Carran’s recent opinion column was correct and that we could afford to transition our energy production to renewables while enjoying lower costs and excellent reliability. Unfortunately, the evidence does not support it. While solar costs have decreased dramatically, the sun sets, the wind stops blowing, and another power source is required. The result is ratepayers must pay for two power generation infrastructures: renewable and backup sources.

The poster child for this problem is San Diego Gas and Electric. Over 30% of their power is from renewable energy. According to the US Energy Information Administration, their average 2021 residential electric rate was 30.6 cents per kilowatt hour. In contrast, Tucson Electric and Power’s average residential rate is 13.4 cents per KWH. SDGE is over two times more expensive than TEP! The only affordable strategy for Arizonans is an” all technologies” energy strategy. For affordable energy, vote for Myers and Thompson for Corporation Commission.

Brad Johns

Foothills