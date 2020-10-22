 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Oct. 11. article “Tucson author named finalist for National Book Award”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Oct. 11. article “Tucson author named finalist for National Book Award”

I enjoyed Bill Finley's article about the Tucson and southern Arizona connections to this year’s National Book Awards finalists. Amazingly, we actually have two Tucson residents who are finalists this year! One of the five award categories, Translated Literature, was not mentioned in the article, but Adania Shibli's “Minor Detail” was translated from the original Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette, Executive Director of the American Literary Translators Association. ALTA moved its headquarters to Tucson two years ago when it became affiliated with the College of Humanities at the University of Arizona. I am grateful for gifted translators like Ms. Jaquette who make it possible for us to engage with works of literature we can’t read in the original.

Kim Jones

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tucson author named finalist for National Book Award
Books

Tucson author named finalist for National Book Award

  • Updated

The National Book Award is the most prestigious honor in American literature. Lydia Millet, who moved to Tucson in 1999 to work with the Center for Biological Diversity, is being honored for “A Children’s Bible.” The novel, described as a story of teenage alienation and adult complacency in an unraveling world, was published by W.W. Norton in May.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News