Letter: Re: the Oct. 11. article “Tucson glass art giant Philabaum sells gallery, finally ready to retire”

My wife and I reside in Sylvania, Ohio, a suburb of Toledo. We have spent our last 13 winters in Tucson and we have become acquainted with Tom Philabaum who spent his childhood years in Toledo. Our city has a wonderful art glass collection at the Toledo Museum of Art and we enjoy viewing glass art. Tom left Toledo years ago and he ended up in Tucson. You are blessed to have such a talented man as a member of your community. He certainly is a pillar in the art glass world and he is recognized the world over.
May Tom have many years ahead to provide your community with the benefits of his artistic skills and wisdom. His legacy will remain forever.
Harold Steinberg Steinberg
Foothills
