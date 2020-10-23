Letter: Re: the Oct. 14. article “High schools countdown: QB AJ Skaggs leads Sabino team that could run the table”

Let us all remember that the Road to the State Championship always goes through Salpointe Catholic High School. Coach Bene has, over the years, produced more NCAA Division 1 players than any other local coach. He is just as adept at developing big, huge lineman as he is at producing top-notch skilled position players.
The sadness and travesty of the entire upcoming local high school football season is that teams, like Salpointe Catholic are relegated to a six game schedule. That is little, if any, time to truly establish oneself as the city's top recruits and aim at enticing university football programs for 2021.
But do believe, the Salpointe Catholic High School Lancers will figure prominently in deciding who the city's top teams are at the end of the season. GO LANCERS!
Joe Altamirano
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
