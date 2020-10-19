Letter: Re: the Oct. 14. article “Letters to the Editor”

On Friday, Oct 9, my wife and I received our ballots. We dropped the completed ballots (NO extra postage, PLEASE) in a USPS drivethru box on Sat, Oct 10. On Tues, Oct 13 I went to the Recorder's website to check the status of our ballots. The website confirmed as to both ballots: received, signatures verified and ballots transferred to Elections Dept for counting. This all happened on Mon, Oct 12!
The good people of the USPS did their job and did it well. They are carrying on as pros, despite a shameful onslaught from Trump and their own Department Head. We also appreciate the great service provided by F Ann Rodriguez and her excellent staff in the Pima County Recorder's Office. We wish Ann a fine retirement and know that our next Recorder will inherit a top-notch department. Thanks USPS and Pima Recorder's office. Vote!
Douglas Williams
Foothills
