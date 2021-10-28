 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 15. article “Candidate Val Romero: My thoughts on public safety in Tucson”
Re: the Oct. 18 article "Thoughts on public safety in Tucson."

In his recent contribution regarding public safety in Tucson, City Council candidate Val Romero apparently believes "the image of law enforcement is suffering nationally after certain highly publicized incidents occurred that put excessive blame on enforcement officers". That sentence alone disqualifies him from consideration for elective office, as it appears he has no understanding of what various minority communities have had to deal with at the hands of the police for many decades. The police officers in question deserved every bit of blame for those high-profile incidents, and those were just the tip of the iceberg! Black, brown, gay, lesbian, transgender - all have suffered from police mistreatment from coast to coast.

While I was excited to see someone taking on the unpopular incumbent in this race, Val Romero is the wrong man at the wrong time. I'll have to sit this one out.

Robert Hansen

West side

