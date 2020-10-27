Letter: Re: the Oct. 16. article “Tucson Mayor to Trump campaign: You owe us money”

For Regina Romero to bring up the president owing money to Tucson in an open public letter is shameful...nothing but bias and disrespect...
As a native Tucsonan I'm embarrassed of her stance..she did this obviously because she dislikes him..
You know what you owe the President.??..Respect for the office he holds and an apology...
Maria Orta
West side
