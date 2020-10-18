 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 16. article “Tucson's celebrated Café Poca Cosa closes permanently due to COVID-19”
Cafe Poca Cosa is a regional and national treasure. It adds immeasurable appeal to the entire culture of the Tucson area, and represents Tucson's rich Sonoran culture to the wider nation and the world.

As such, the City of Tucson should really step in and provide the emergency funding needed to bridge the gap for Cafe Poca Cosa, so that it can survive until the economy and downtown nightlife picks up once again.

Such an investment would pay for itself in the long run, by providing continuity to Tucson's culture, and keeping this national treasure alive for Tusconans to enjoy in the future.

Steve Brown

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

