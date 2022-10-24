Letter: Re: the Oct. 18. article “Letters to the Editor: Oct. 18”

The new TEP building used to be surrounded by the loveliest urban native habitat in all of downtown Tucson. Shade trees and flowering desert shrubs, complemented by a lush understory of desert appropriate plantings provided a beautiful and functioning urban pollinator ecosystem, as well as a refreshing experience for any pedestrian. It was a unique and innovative gem that demonstrated just how beautiful landscaping can be, even while remaining water-wise. Recently, on the east side of the building, they’ve senselessly ripped out the entire understory and trimmed the shrubs to nonsensical cube shapes, shearing off a large percentage of blooms in the process, as well as any butterfly eggs and larva that may have made good use of those plants. The result? An expanse of hot, dead rocks interspersed with disconnected and unnatural twiggy, green cubes. The final insult? They’ve used our money not only to implement their original landscaping, but to rip it all out, as well.