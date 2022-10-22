Letter: Re: the Oct. 18. article “Local Opinion: A letter to parents from a schoolteacher”

Over 60 years ago, I was a highschool student in the middle of a Chicago ghetto. I was one of the few White students in a mostly Black student body, and I will never forget what one teacher said: "I can tell you which students will succeed and which will fail, and it has nothing to do with race, poverty level, or how "smart" they are. The successful ones will be those whose parents come to school to talk to the teachers and want to be sure their kid is making an effort."