Letter: Re: the Oct. 2. article “Letters to the Editor Oct. 2”
I'm a litigator with decades of experience. I know a legalistic scam when I see one.

Prop 206 would let greedy opportunists create “nonprofit organizations” to sue Tucson businesses and residents. It contains absurdly broad terms that strictly require businesses or individuals to pay wages to anyone who does work - including any child care outside the home - for five hours in any week. These sweeping provisions outlaw most charitable volunteer work, opportunities for business interns, and even school band car-washes.

Prop 206’s bizarre “vigilante enforcement” scheme enlists third-party “nonprofit organizations” to sue anyone not meeting all obligations of an “employer.” No mercy implied or expected. The ordinance doesn’t require these suing “organizations” to have any connection with the worker, or the employer, or consent from the employee. Under its plain terms, they could even sue you for under-paying your mother when she watches your children at her home for five hours one week.

Voters, please read the entire proposition. Vote NO on 206.

Lyle Aldridge

Northeast side

