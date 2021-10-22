Letter: Re: the Oct. 20. article “Letters to the Editor Oct. 20”

To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
Re: the Oct. 20 article "Unvaccinated city workers face Dec. 1 termination."
Their offense? Not insubordination. Terminal Stupidity. Come on,people! You're losing your job to keep your right to lose your life.
John Harris
Southwest side
