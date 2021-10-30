Letter: Re: the Oct. 27. article “Local Opinion: Don't vote to wreck small businesses in Tucson”

Re: the Oct. 27 article "Minimum wage increase could ruin small businesses."
It would be hard to imagine a more one sided, out of context approach to the topic of the $15 minimum wage. Anybody who has worked at minimum wage jobs would know better. At best it would take a family two or three of these jobs at the same time to even meet the poverty level, I know. I've been there, although I'm in a better place now. Tucson's current minimum of $12.15 is a disgrace; it's at third world levels,
The article reeks of self important classism.
Louis Pinkett
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.