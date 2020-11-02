Letter: Re: the Oct. 29. article “Ranchers: A vote for McSally is a vote for a secure, prosperous AZ”

Amid the record-breaking dollars spent on political advertising in 2020, the single most effective piece this year was by four ranchers in the Star October 29. Their heart-felt account on behalf of Senator McSally was full of persuasive reasons to vote FOR her rather than accusative reasons to be against her opponent, who I support. Thank you Fred and Peggy Davis and John and Beth Ladd for your leadership -- and for reminding us in ways no ad exec will ever consider, that we are not buying soup, cars or furniture but electing a United States senator.
Steve Nash
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
