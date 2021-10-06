 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 3. article “Arizona Supreme Court to consider mask-mandate ban”
Letter: Re: the Oct. 3. article "Arizona Supreme Court to consider mask-mandate ban"

As a public health graduate student, I have dedicated my career to protecting and preserving the well-being of vulnerable groups of people. The only way to protect children, who are currently ineligible to receive the vaccine, is to require the use of masks in schools and daycares. Mask wearing in combination with social distancing has been proven to significantly reduce transmission of COVID-19. A mask mandate ban disregards scientific literature and is a blatant attack on the health and wellbeing of children across the state. With pediatric COVID-19 related hospital admission rates rising around the state, it’s crucial for parents to encourage their children to take all precautions in order to keep their families safe. This is vital, as it is clear that state government officials do not have Arizona children’s best interests in mind.

Geneva Frank, , B.S., University of Arizona Master of Public Health Student, Health Behavior Health Promotion

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

