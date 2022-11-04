 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Oct. 30. article “Local Opinion: Schools are for teaching”

  • Comments

As a 4th-grader in Catalina Foothills School District, my daughter reads fluently in two languages. She’s mastering math with a depth of understanding I couldn’t have imagined at her age. She’s even studying robotics and computer programming—and has been since kindergarten.

We chose CFSD for their high-quality academics and haven’t been disappointed.

So I was baffled to see Bill Gideon claiming CFSD is losing academic standing—especially when every CFSD school received an A rating from the Arizona Education Department this week. Only a handful of districts have ever received such a high across-the-board ranking.

As a classroom volunteer, I’ve never seen the focus on “ideological issues” Mr. Gideon seems so concerned about. I have seen quality learning at a level rare in our state.

Thrive4CFSD candidates Amy Krauss, Amy Bhola, and Gina Mehmert are committed to maintaining this excellence. For the sake of active learners like my daughter, I urge CFSD residents to elect them to our school board.

People are also reading…

Janni Simner

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local Opinion: Schools are for teaching

Local Opinion: Schools are for teaching

OPINION: "My wife and I moved into the Catalina Foothills 30 years ago, specifically to be in this school district. Today we would not have that reason," writes Bill Gideon, a parent of two CFSD children and a volunteer for the Back To Basics campaign.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News