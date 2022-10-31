Letter: Re: the Oct. 4. article “Letters to the Editor: Oct. 4”

This coming election, Proposition 309 is on the ballot. 309 seeks to expand the current voter ID law with additional requirements for voting by mail (providing a date of birth, state-issued ID number or part of your social security number). For those voting in person, a photo ID issued by the Arizona Department of Transportation would be required, eliminating the alternative methods that can currently be used. Everyone will need a state-issued ID, even if you don't drive.

Voting is a right, let’s remember that. There is no evidence of voter fraud, let’s remember that. Yet, certain parties are itching to restrict the number of people with access to the ballot under the guise of voting security. Makes one wonder.

The requirements under Proposition 309 are unnecessary and will be, in some cases, an undue burden on people exercising their constitutional right to vote. Someone doesn’t want you to vote. Remember that. Vote no on Proposition 309.

Stephen Caster

Oro Valley