Letter: Re: the Oct. 5. article “Arizona can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say”

To Collin Binkley:
Governor Doug Ducey’s grant program is a gross abuse of government power and will misdirect federal funding for schools in need during the pandemic crisis. Governor Ducey’s grant program, backed by Arizona’s federal pandemic funding, is discriminatory against schools that enforce mask mandates. This is unethical, and a fear-mongering tactic that gives schools an ultimatum-ーeither be a mask-free campus and receive funding by the grant program or enforce mask mandates, and be punished.
Ducey does not serve the public or support public health in light of the delta variants rampant spread across the state. More children are hospitalized for COVID-19, and Arizona reached its 20,000th death just last week. How much longer will Ducey play these games with under-resourced schools? How many more lives must be lost before Ducey comes to his senses?
Arizonans must be critical of this program and the use of federal dollars. We must call Ducey out on his neglectful agenda. Enough is enough.
Vanessa Madrid-Resendiz
South Tucson
