Letter: Re: the Oct. 5. article “Letters to the Editor”

Tucsons wave of homelessness and foreclosures is a serious warning and proof that the US housing market and system of governance is failing and in need of major reforms. Warning when to many can't afford housing or loose housing, the nation ends and tyranny begins. The first item of reform that must be decided by local, state and federal governments, Is housing ownership, a right or just another commodity to be bought and sold. America must now decide if we want to remain the nation of "The American Dream and Freedom " A nation of housing owners who have security, health and equity to improve their lives, homes and create new businesses. Or to many tenants under the control and whims of landlords, investors and housing associations who only have responsibilities to the bottom line, their own.
Fred Fischer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
