 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Oct. 5. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Oct. 5. article “Letters to the Editor”

Tucsons wave of homelessness and foreclosures is a serious warning and proof that the US housing market and system of governance is failing and in need of major reforms. Warning when to many can't afford housing or loose housing, the nation ends and tyranny begins. The first item of reform that must be decided by local, state and federal governments, Is housing ownership, a right or just another commodity to be bought and sold. America must now decide if we want to remain the nation of "The American Dream and Freedom " A nation of housing owners who have security, health and equity to improve their lives, homes and create new businesses. Or to many tenants under the control and whims of landlords, investors and housing associations who only have responsibilities to the bottom line, their own.

Fred Fischer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One letter writer says it's fine to criticize and find fault withPresident Donald Trump, but let's hope he recovers from COVID-19. That and more in our Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News