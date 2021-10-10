Letter: Re: the Oct. 5 opinion article "It's time for me to say farewell to Tucson"

Sarah Garrecht Gassen’s farewell opinion piece is pure poetry, written from the heart with sincerity and firmness. Sarah, you gave everything you had to give as the Star’s Opinion Editor. You stayed on the issues and never missed a beat. Thank you! You knew your regular readers by name, and even by the animals we brought to the Zoom reader chats. I respect and admire your decision to return to the home of your youth and wish you all the best. Our love goes with you.
Alison Hughes
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.