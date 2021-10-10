 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Oct. 5 opinion article "It's time for me to say farewell to Tucson"
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Oct. 5 opinion article "It's time for me to say farewell to Tucson"

  • Comments

Sarah Garrecht Gassen’s farewell opinion piece is pure poetry, written from the heart with sincerity and firmness. Sarah, you gave everything you had to give as the Star’s Opinion Editor. You stayed on the issues and never missed a beat. Thank you! You knew your regular readers by name, and even by the animals we brought to the Zoom reader chats. I respect and admire your decision to return to the home of your youth and wish you all the best. Our love goes with you.

Alison Hughes

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: What Am I Missing

What do my Republican neighbors see in the candidates that they elect? AG Mark Brnovich, running for Senate, said the Covid vaccine is seeming…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News