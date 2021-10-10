 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 6. article “Arizona Opinion: How the Independent Redistricting Commission draws political boundaries”
I read with interest Ms. Neuberg's column reflecting on her role as chair of the Arizona Redistricting Commission. I do not doubt her sincere desire to draw new, fair maps for Arizona, but having attended the Sept. 29 session here in Tucson, I have to say that many of our fellow citizens do not share her goals. I listened as speaker after speaker appealed to the commission to draw maps not on the basis of balance, competitiveness and diversity, but simply to serve the narrow interests of affluent, predominantly white voters. These speakers insisted they had nothing in common with anyone but those with whom they socialize, play golf or attend church, and many expressed open contempt for the very word "diversity."

I believe that the strength of our communities lies in that diversity, and that the commission should recognize that people of different backgrounds, ethnicities, religions and races ultimately share common goals for themselves, their children and their communities. District lines should be drawn accordingly.

Steve Robinson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

