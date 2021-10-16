Letter: Re: the Oct. 8. article “Fitz's Opinion: Senator Kyrsten Sinema meets her idealistic younger self”

Re: the Oct. 9 article "When Sen. Sinema meets her younger idealistic self."
Fitz's Opinion on Sinema is just sour grapes. The woman has grown up from her college days. Is it a sin to be an independent thinker nowadays? She and Joe Manchin are displaying some common sense in being fiscally responsible with our money. Yes, I disagree with a lot of her positions, immigration being one; but she is a breath of fresh air in the charged atmosphere of Washington. Hope she continues to stand her ground.
James McClure
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.