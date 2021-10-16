 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Oct. 8. article “Fitz's Opinion: Senator Kyrsten Sinema meets her idealistic younger self”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Oct. 8. article “Fitz's Opinion: Senator Kyrsten Sinema meets her idealistic younger self”

  • Comments

Re: the Oct. 9 article "When Sen. Sinema meets her younger idealistic self."

Fitz's Opinion on Sinema is just sour grapes. The woman has grown up from her college days. Is it a sin to be an independent thinker nowadays? She and Joe Manchin are displaying some common sense in being fiscally responsible with our money. Yes, I disagree with a lot of her positions, immigration being one; but she is a breath of fresh air in the charged atmosphere of Washington. Hope she continues to stand her ground.

James McClure

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News