Re: the Oct 20 article "Report: AZ will wrestle with finding water for its suburbs."
Excellent article on the pressing need to review & revise legislation & policy governing our water use in the Southwest. Rings true as with the antiquated laws governing mining & other resource extraction. This is no longer the wild west that needs settlers to certify our possession of land taken from Amerindians & Mexico. Lets figure how to make this work w/o destroying SE AZ & losing our ability to live here.
Mike Judd
Foothills
